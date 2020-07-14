Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meridian Bank (MRBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ: MRBK):

7/10/2020 – Meridian Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

7/9/2020 – Meridian Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

7/2/2020 – Meridian Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Meridian Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

6/19/2020 – Meridian Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

6/5/2020 – Meridian Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

MRBK remained flat at $$13.77 on Tuesday. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bank news, CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,160 shares of company stock worth $97,352. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

