Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $558.75 million during the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 29.34%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

