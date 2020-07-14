Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MS opened at $50.22 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

