Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deckers Outdoor Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

NYSE:DECK opened at $196.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,332 shares of company stock worth $1,480,385 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $96,977,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

