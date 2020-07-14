Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

