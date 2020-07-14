RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 229.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,329,000 after purchasing an additional 794,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

RNR stock opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.