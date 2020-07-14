Remme Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Remme has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $130,721.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

