Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eHealth (EHTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) recently:

7/14/2020 – eHealth is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – eHealth is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

6/15/2020 – eHealth is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

eHealth stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19.

Get eHealth Inc alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,439,947 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $9,344,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.