RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,650,250.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $1,991,743.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,179,015.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,847,616 shares of company stock worth $23,674,016. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $187,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

