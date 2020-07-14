Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.40.

RYAM stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.05. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

