Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

RJF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

