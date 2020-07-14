Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE RJF opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,976,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

