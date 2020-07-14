Raymond James Comments on Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tc Pipelines in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.29.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$56.83 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

