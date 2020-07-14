Raymond James Comments on Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

TRP opened at $42.20 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.