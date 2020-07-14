Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.25. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,384 shares of company stock valued at $199,225,900. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

