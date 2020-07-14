Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 748 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $322.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day moving average is $303.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

