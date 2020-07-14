Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 350 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

ADP opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

