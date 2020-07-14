Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of CDW worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CDW by 134.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

