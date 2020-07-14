Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

