Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 895 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 895 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Shares of FB opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

