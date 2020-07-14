Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $215,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,770.89.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,681.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,209.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

