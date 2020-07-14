Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $23.79 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

