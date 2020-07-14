Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $402.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

