Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON QUIZ opened at GBX 6.77 ($0.08) on Monday. Quiz has a twelve month low of GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.80 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.
About Quiz
