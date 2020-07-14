Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON QUIZ opened at GBX 6.77 ($0.08) on Monday. Quiz has a twelve month low of GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.80 ($0.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.

Get Quiz alerts:

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.