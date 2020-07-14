QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 127,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 1,709,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,432. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

