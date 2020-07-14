Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) Financial Analysis

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and COMSCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.39% 24.62% 9.23% COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and COMSCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 COMSCORE 0 2 2 0 2.50

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.28%. COMSCORE has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Given COMSCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than Qiwi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiwi and COMSCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.73 $74.90 million $1.73 10.42 COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiwi beats COMSCORE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

