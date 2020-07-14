qiibee (QBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,222.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, qiibee has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1,222.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.01964089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00196427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00081944 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00117178 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,445,146 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.