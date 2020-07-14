Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

WAL opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,174 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 151,505 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.