Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reduced by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

KEY stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 1,290,910 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,855,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

