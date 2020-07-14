Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Boosted by Analyst

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

