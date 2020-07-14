Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for World Acceptance in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $64.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.