Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

