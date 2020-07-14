Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

HBAN opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

