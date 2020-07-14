Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FULT opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.