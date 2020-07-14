Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.50 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

