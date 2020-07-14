Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Increased by Analyst

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.58.

NYSE:TREX opened at $122.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

