Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

