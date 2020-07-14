Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

