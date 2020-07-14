Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

