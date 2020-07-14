Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.02. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$31.94.

In related news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total value of C$422,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,443,263.48. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,363,609.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

