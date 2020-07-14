Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for KKR & Co Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after buying an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after buying an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after buying an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

