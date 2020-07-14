Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of STL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

