Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Raised by Analyst

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

HELE opened at $200.23 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.