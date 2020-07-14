Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Summit Materials in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 122.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Summit Materials by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

