Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 161,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.