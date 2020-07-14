Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

