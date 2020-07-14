Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Decreased by Analyst

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NOW in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NOW’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $8.12 on Monday. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $923.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 37.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

