Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MTBC, Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MTBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MTBC’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTBC. Benchmark started coverage on MTBC in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

MTBC opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MTBC by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,753 shares of company stock valued at $543,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.