Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HVT. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE HVT opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $264.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

