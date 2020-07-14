Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

